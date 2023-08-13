The Whites are closing in on a deal for a centre-back as Jack Harrison closes on a move to Everton.

Leeds United are reportedly closing in on a £10million deal to make Liverpool defender Nat Phillips their fifth summer signing.

Daniel Farke has already completed permanent deals for Chelsea defender Ethan Ampadu, Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow and former Norwich City full-back Sam Byram. The German dipped into the loan market last week when he persuaded Tottenham Hotspur to allow centre-back Joe Rodon to spend the season at Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the loan departure of winger Jack Harrison to Premier League club Everton expected to be confirmed in the coming hours, Farke is expected to continue pressing on with his efforts to boost his own squad in a bid to help the Whites bounce back from relegation into the Championship at the first attempt. The Leeds boss revealed his ‘confidence’ over adding further new faces to his squad before the end of the transfer window following Saturday’s narrow defeat at the hands of Birmingham City.

He said: "(I am) really confident because we have really trustful chats and I totally believe in the quality of our key people. I think I just can give compliments to the key people who are in charge at the moment because I think they're fantastic. We're all judging the situation in the same way but it's sometimes even a bit difficult. Yeah, when their contracts are made and your hands are also a bit tied and when there are financial rules you need to stick to it.”

A centre-back is believed to be high on Farke’s agenda and journalist Rudy Galetti has revealed Leeds are making significant progress in their attempts to complete a deal for Liverpool defender Nat Phillips.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: "After the farewell of Maximilian Wober to Borussia Monchengladbach, Leeds targeted Phillips as a reinforcement as a new centre-back for the season.