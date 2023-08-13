'Very advanced' - Leeds United star reportedly having Everton medical as details of deal emerge

News of “very advanced” Toffees interest in Harrison emerged from The Times journalist Paul Joyce on Sunday morning and The Athletic have since reported that the 26-year-old is having a medical at Goodison Park with a view to joining on a season-long loan.

The Athletic are reporting that Everton have activated a clause in Harrison’s contract for a season-long loan which the Toffees would then like to turn into a permanent deal. They also claim that personal terms are already in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everton have already been linked with a move for fellow Whites player Gnonto throughout the summer and a report from the Daily Mail last month claimed that the Goodison Park outfit saw a £15m approach swiftly rejected. Gnonto was identified by Leeds as one of the men from last season’s relegated squad that they wanted to keep and the Italian started Sunday’s season opener at home to Cardiff City.

Gnonto, though, missed Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup clash at home to Shrewsbury Town and Leeds have since revealed that the Italian refused to play after being informed he would not be sold this summer.

Everton, meanwhile, started the new Premier League season with a 1-0 defeat at home to Fulham on Saturday and the Toffees are reportedly now looking to seal a deal for Harrison who is currently out injured. The Times journalist Joyce announced the news on Sunday morning, declaring that interest was “very advanced.”

Asked about Gnonto at Thursday’s pre-match press conference – before his side completed a deal for Youssef Chermiti - Dyche said: “I don't tend to speak about other players. He's a good player, there's lots out there. The one I will speak about is Youssef (Chermiti). He's nearly in a situation for me to be clear on.