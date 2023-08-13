Tom Brady's words in plotting Leeds United downfall and Tyler Roberts absence explained

Blues boss John Eustace has hailed the advice given to his Birmingham City side by Tom Brady in the club’s successful bid to defeat Leeds United at St Andrew’s.

NFL legend Brady has become involved with Birmingham as the club’s new co-owner and flew over from the States to attend Saturday’s visit of Leeds as his first Blues game. The 46-year-old’s arrival at St Andrew’s caused a fanfare as Brady first joined Blues fans for drinks in a local pub before then meeting and greeting guests pitch side prior to kick off.

Brady then took his place in the stands and the seven-time Super Bowl champion was left celebrating a victory as a late penalty from Lukas Jutkiewicz proved the only goal of the game.

Speaking to ITV4’s English Football League Highlights show, Brady expressed his delight at the victory, saying: “I love seeing the ball hit the back of the net any time and certainly in the mid 90th minute to see the club come through like that at the end. That’s when it matters the most. At the end of the game, there’s a lot on the line and someone comes through to make the winning goal.”

ADVICE: Given to Birmingham City's players from new co-owner Tom Brady, centre, before Saturday's clash against Leeds United at St Andrew's, above. Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Speaking at his post match press conference, Blues boss Eustace revealed that the former quarterback had also spoke to Birmingham’s players prior to kick off for words that would remain private but that ultimately had a big impact on the Blues team.

"The new owners came into the dressing room and congratulated the lads,” said Eustace. “It was great to see Tom Brady in there. Tom spoke to the group in a meeting before today as well. For one of the most famous sporting people in the world coming down to chat to the group, they were all really excited to hear what he had to say.

"He gave some really good advice. He is a sporting icon, one of the most famous people in the world and just to have some words from him to the boys was brilliant."

Asked what Brady had said, Eustace said with a chuckle: “I can’t tell you that.”

Eustace did, though, also reveal that the club would be without the services of former Leeds forward Tyler Roberts for at least the next few weeks due to a calf strain suffered in training. Roberts ended five and a half years at Leeds when signing for the Blues this summer but the 24-year-old was not part of the matchday squad for Saturday’s visit of his former club.