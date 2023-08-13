Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members

Leeds United’s stunning Championship attendance compared to Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland, Middlesbrough, Leicester & Southampton

Leeds United return to Elland Road against West Brom on Friday night

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 13th Aug 2023, 11:07 BST
Updated 13th Aug 2023, 11:18 BST

Leeds United are still awaiting their first win of the Championship campaign after suffering a 1-0 loss to Birmingham City on Saturday afternoon.

The Whites drew 2-2 with Cardiff City in their opening game before conceding a late goal at St Andrews’ in a frustrating start to the season. Leeds are one of the best-supported sides in the second tier - and home advantage could play a big part this campaign as the Whites seek to get their season up and running.

West Brom are the visitors to Elland Road on Friday night as Daniel Farke awaits his first league win as manager. All sides in the Championship have played a home game this term, bar QPR, and this is how Leeds’ attendance from their opening home game compares to the rest of the sides in the second division. Take a look...

Average home attendance: 10,828

1. 23rd: Rotherham United

Average home attendance: 10,828

Photo Sales
Average home attendance: 16,446

2. 22nd: Plymouth Argyle

Average home attendance: 16,446

Photo Sales
Average home attendance: 16,741

3. 21st: Blackburn Rovers

Average home attendance: 16,741

Photo Sales
Average home attendance: 18,051

4. 20th: Swansea City

Average home attendance: 18,051

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:Birmingham CityElland RoadWest Brom
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us