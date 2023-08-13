Leeds United are still awaiting their first win of the Championship campaign after suffering a 1-0 loss to Birmingham City on Saturday afternoon.

The Whites drew 2-2 with Cardiff City in their opening game before conceding a late goal at St Andrews’ in a frustrating start to the season. Leeds are one of the best-supported sides in the second tier - and home advantage could play a big part this campaign as the Whites seek to get their season up and running.

West Brom are the visitors to Elland Road on Friday night as Daniel Farke awaits his first league win as manager. All sides in the Championship have played a home game this term, bar QPR, and this is how Leeds’ attendance from their opening home game compares to the rest of the sides in the second division. Take a look...

1 . 23rd: Rotherham United Average home attendance: 10,828

2 . 22nd: Plymouth Argyle Average home attendance: 16,446

3 . 21st: Blackburn Rovers Average home attendance: 16,741

4 . 20th: Swansea City Average home attendance: 18,051