Sympathy for Leeds United boss Daniel Farke, solitary good day and off-camera Birmingham moments

Leeds United endured a frustrating and ultimately disappointing afternoon at St Andrew's as Daniel Farke suffered the first defeat of his tenure.

A goalless draw looked to be on the cards as the game against Birmingham City entered stoppage time, only for Daniel James to concede a penalty in what Farke called naive defending, and Lukas Jutkiewicz to win it from the spot. Here's the YEP take.

Good day

Ethan Ampadu

RAY OF LIGHT: Impressive new Leeds United signing Ethan Ampadu, pictured during Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Birmingham City. Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Slim pickings, but Ampadu at least showed how important he can be for Leeds defensively. He made a number of vital blocks, tackles and headers when Birmingham threatened. The midfielder already embodies the kind of business Leeds need to do between now and the end of the window.

Bad day

Daniel Farke

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's easy to feel sympathy for the Leeds manager, coming into such a difficult situation with players fleeing or hoping to flee Elland Road in the wake of relegation. Farke couldn't fill his bench at Birmingham, had no Willy Gnonto or Luis Sinisterra and the attack he put out just didn't have enough to get the job done. If he's an impatient man Farke is yet to show it but this has to be a frustrating period as he awaits the putting together of his final squad.

Luke Ayling

Siriki Dembélé gave the right-back a difficult afternoon and Ayling must have been sick of the sight of him by the time the full-time whistle went.

Jamie Shackleton

Playing in an unfamiliar role as a right winger, the academy product was unable to make a telling impact and struggled to do much in possession.

Joe Gelhardt

Another one of those occasions where he runs around a lot but with little service to work with and little support he fades out of the game. Playing at nine is not his favoured role and on days like this one it shows.

Willy Gnonto

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No matter how you feel about the teenager's conduct this week, this situation cannot be a comfortable one and hearing fans who once sang his name in adoration sing it with such venom must hurt. But this is not a situation that the fans created. Actions have consequences.

Off-camera moments

Daniel Farke making sure Illan Meslier knew he'd picked the right option with his distribution, even if it didn't work out quite as the manager or his keeper would have wanted.

Luke Ayling gesticulating to his team to calm down in possession after a scrappy start.