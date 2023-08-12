Daniel Farke says Leeds United will be alert for possibilities to strengthen before the transfer deadline because they still need to bolster 'more or less in every position.'

The Whites cannot yet say with certainty who of the current squad will remain on the morning of September 2, with relegation clauses that could come into play with a number of players.

Tyler Adams, Jack Harrison and Luis Sinisterra's Elland Road futures remain up in the air and although Willy Gnonto has been told he won't be sold this summer, the winger told Farke he could not play against Birmingham City. Sinisterra was 'not available' at St Andrew's according to Farke, who refused to elaborate on whether the Colombian's situation mirrored that of Gnonto.

Injuries are already biting hard for Leeds, who were missing Liam Cooper, Patrick Bamford, Crysencio Summerville, Adams, Harrison, Mateo Joseph, Sam Greenwood, Junior Firpo and Stuart Dallas in their 1-0 defeat at Birmingham.

Farke has spoken on numerous occasions of the need to add quality all over the pitch and reiterated that message after the game.

"Well I mentioned before so we need to strengthen our squad more or less in every position," he said.

"It was good that we had Joe Rodon on the bench. Obviously he's had a difficult pre-season and was not available for more minutes, just the final stages of the game. It's important on the center back positions but If I'm honest we definitely need more quality in all positions not just offensive positions."

Farke hopes that his squad issues will ease somewhat this week with no game until Friday but the need to bring in new faces remains regardless. On that front he says Leeds are ready to pounce.

STILL CONFIDENT - Daniel Farke says Leeds United's decision makers are all on the same page but he admits they still need to strengthen across the pitch. Pic: Getty

"I'm happy that we have right now a proper training week which also allows Sam Greenwood and Georginio Rutter to have a proper week," he said.

"We hope it's not long before Summerville will come back. Yes with Patrick Bamford, it will last a bit. We won't fall asleep during August so if there is a possibility to strengthen our squad, which is also possible from the financial situation, then we will definitely do this and consider this but yeah, I work with the guys that I have."

Farke insists he has confidence in the club's recruitment chiefs because they are all on the same page, but the post-relegation landscape is a reality they cannot alter. The key, he says, is to avoid decisions made out of desperation.

"We are all judging the situation in the same way but it's sometimes even a bit difficult, when the contracts are made your hands are a bit tied," he said.

"And when there are financial rules you need to stick to it. We can't make ourselves a different reality. So for that it's about staying calm, not to panic anyhow with a panic buy. We need players we're fully convinced that they want to play for Leeds United. When we have a look on the players we brought in so far with Karl Darlow with Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon and Sam Byram I just have to give compliments because these are quality players with great character."

What Leeds already have in the building, according to the manager, is a group of players who are committed to the cause and that gives him something to work with.

"I can praise my lads who are together with us," he said.