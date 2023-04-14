Leeds United have ‘met’ with player’s agent as international pair linked

Leeds United are back in action on Monday evening at home to Liverpool. The Whites will be looking to bounce back from their 5-1 loss to Crystal Palace last time out.

They are currently sat in 16th place in the Premier League table after that heavy defeat and are two points above the drop zone with eight games left of the season to play. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the club...

Goalkeeper linked

Leeds are being linked with a summer move for Sevilla goalkeeper Bono. The 32-year-old, who impressed at the World Cup in Qatar with the Morocco national team, could be seen as a potential replacement for Illan Meslier, who is said to be attracting interest from elsewhere ahead of the next transfer window.

Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo have mentioned Gracia’s side as a potential ‘suitor’ for the experienced stopper. Fellow English club West Ham are a possible destination along with European clubs Real Sociedad, Villarreal, AC Milan, Roma and Valencia.

Attacker wanted

Leeds reportedly want Barcelona winger Abde Ezzalzouli. The 21-year-old is currently on loan at fellow La Liga side Osasuna to gain experience.