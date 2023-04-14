The availability of Liverpool’s premium defensive pawns Alisson and Konate is in question ahead of Monday night’s encounter between the Reds and Leeds United.

Leeds are without a handful of senior players themselves, while Liverpool are expected to welcome Colombian international forward Luis Diaz back into the fold, however Klopp revealed two new concerns from training this week.

"Ibou [Konate] couldn’t train for two days. He will train today [Friday]. Ali couldn’t be involved but should be back today. There’s a little bit of illness here a little bit of injury there,” the German said in his pre-match press conference.

Liverpool pair Alisson and Ibrahima Konate have missed training this week, according to manager Jurgen Klopp (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool’s Brazilian ‘keeper is one of the finest shot-stoppers in the Premier League and has missed just one fixture this season, keeping 11 clean sheets in 29 league appearances. Central defender Konate, meanwhile, has asserted himself as a regular starter at Anfield, usurping Joel Matip in Klopp’s side since his move from RB Leipzig.

Both players will be subject to late fitness tests and health checks before Monday’s trip to Elland Road. Had the two teams’ meeting taken place this weekend, it is perhaps less likely the pair could have been involved. Consequently, Liverpool may be set to benefit from the scheduling of this particular fixture.

On Spain international Thiago Alcantara, Klopp added: “Super important. Thiago is a candidate for starting. Top rhythm."

The German also provided a fresh update on Luis Diaz who looks set to be named on the bench: “He is 100% ready in training. He is completely ready, now we have to reintegrate. He will be in the squad, unless something happens."