Of course we have to analyse the things happened in that games. So much changed from first half to second half, it’s something we have to analyse why and improve. After the game we spoke about what happened after half time, improve some details, defending set-pieces. In the first half I think we played a good 45 minutes. In three minutes we conceded two goals and it was the key then after that it was hard to manage and very tough to manage for us. It was like a boxer when he receive a punch, one two three seconds, it happens something similar.