Javi Gracia press conference highlights as Leeds United coach reveals Wöber hope and 'different issues'

Leeds United head coach Javi Gracia hosts his pre-match press conference this afternoon ahead of Monday evening’s Premier League tie versus Liverpool

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 14th Apr 2023, 11:25 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 13:21 BST

Leeds coach Gracia is expected to provide an update on the availability of his players with supporters hoping Austrian defender Max Wober is back in the fold for Monday night’s game.

Wober has been out for the past three matches since suffering a hamstring injury on international duty and in the interim period, Leeds have conceded ten goals.

Tyler Adams is not expected to make a return any time soon after undergoing surgery on a separate hamstring issue picked up in training last month.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: Leeds head coach Javi Gracia reacts on the sidelines during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Crystal Palace at Elland Road on April 09, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)LEEDS, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: Leeds head coach Javi Gracia reacts on the sidelines during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Crystal Palace at Elland Road on April 09, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
LEEDS, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: Leeds head coach Javi Gracia reacts on the sidelines during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Crystal Palace at Elland Road on April 09, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Gracia is often tight-lipped on his injured players but is likely to disclose fitness information given the length of time that has passed since last week’s double-header against Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace.

Monday’s game is the third in-a-row at Elland Road with Leeds hoping to lift themselves clear of the drop-zone after slipping back down to 16th following defeat by Crystal Palace on Easter Sunday.

Live updates and Gracia quotes from Thorp Arch this afternoon, right here.

Javi Gracia press conference live

13:15 BST

Gracia on Forshaw

I think Adam is coming from a long-term injury, good news for us to have this player with us training everyday, it’s healthy for the group. He’s a centre-midfielder and as you know we don’t have many options in that position. It’s good news for all of us.

13:14 BST

Gracia on what changed vs Palace

The same way I decide the players before the game, I try to decide what I think is better for the team. Sometimes because a player has one yellow card, for example Junior was on yellow card, again against Wolves I took Junior out as they put Adama there and I wanted fresh legs there. You have to make many decisions in a short time. These changes not because we were playing bad. My decisions until now are not because the players are playing in a bad way. I believe and trust all my players.

13:12 BST

Gracia on bouncing back

I think never is easy to manage after a defeat. Always you live better with good results. It’s necessary sometimes to feel disappointed and to learn, to grow up, it’s important to feel that experience if you learn from it. Then, in this case I think the players felt that difficult moment and now for the rest of the season, I hope it help us for these games and to compete better.

13:11 BST

Gracia on Liverpool win in October

I know. We got a good result in the first game but now everything change and we have to be ready for other game. Of course for the mentality of the players it’s good, they know we are able to get a good result there but all of them know it’s another game.

13:11 BST

Gracia on changes

Before I choose the players for the next game or to prepare the plan I always try to evaluate my players, all the games and training sessions and after I decide. In this case it will not be different, but not because we are coming from this defeat but because I always try to choose. I made changes after a good result, it doesn’t depend on the last result

13:10 BST

Gracia on further absences

We have some players with different issues, some of them without training. We have to evaluate them and decide. Maybe some of them will be out for the next game.

13:09 BST

Gracia on Liverpool

For us it’s crucial, it’s vital this time, try to give everything. It’s not a final because we have to play eight games but we have to play it like a final. It will be a demanding game.

13:08 BST

Gracia on learning from Palace defeat

They worked very well this week and I’m sure they learned from our mistakes.

13:07 BST

Gracia on analysing Palace defeat

Of course we have to analyse the things happened in that games. So much changed from first half to second half, it’s something we have to analyse why and improve. After the game we spoke about what happened after half time, improve some details, defending set-pieces. In the first half I think we played a good 45 minutes. In three minutes we conceded two goals and it was the key then after that it was hard to manage and very tough to manage for us. It was like a boxer when he receive a punch, one two three seconds, it happens something similar.

13:05 BST

Gracia on Wober

To be honest I don’t know yet. He is training some days with the team. We have two days more before the game, it’s something we’ll have to see before the next days.

