Leeds United is a club with a huge history and many celebrities have been converted to Whites followers because of it.

The illustrious history and passion that surrounds Leeds United has pulled in a number of famous fans from across the world over the years. From Hollywood stars to huge pop icons and reality show contestants to brainboxes, the Whites are followed by familiar faces that have reached the very top of their game.

Often, celebrities can be spotted taking in the action at Elland Road and many use their online platforms to share their love of Leeds United and thoughts on what's currently going on at the club.

This season, it's another relegation battle for the Yorkshire giants with new manager Javi Gracia fighting to retain the side's Premier League status. Leeds currently sit precariously above the relegation zone in 16th place, just two points ahead of Nottingham Forest in 18th.

Two wins in their last four is a better run of form than fellow relegation candidates have managed and key clashes with Leicester City, Bournemouth and West Ham are still to come before the end of the season. Take a look at the below gallery to see 36 famous Leeds fans that will be hoping for Premier League survival again this year.

1 . Rune Temte - Actor Estimated net worth - £1 million Photo Sales

2 . Jack P Shepherd - Coronation Street Actor Estimated net worth - £1.2 million Photo Sales

3 . Mike Bushell - BBC News Presenter Estimated net worth: £1.2 million Photo: Lia Toby Photo Sales

4 . Jonny Brownlee - Team GB Triathlete Estimated net worth: £1.2 million Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales