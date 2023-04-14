Barnes has been a persistent thorn in Leeds’ side since the Whites’ promotion to the Premier League in 2020, scoring in each of the Foxes’ last five meetings with United.

After sustaining an injury in Leicester’s 1-0 defeat by AFC Bournemouth last weekend, new head coach Dean Smith has revealed the winger will be absent against Manchester City on Saturday. In addition, the newly-installed Leicester boss has said Barnes’ availability is ‘touch-and-go’ for the following weekend versus Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Three days after that encounter at the King Power Stadium, Leicester visit Elland Road in what could prove to be a relegation six-pointer.

Leicester winger Harvey Barnes has scored each time Leeds have met the Foxes since their promotion to the Premier League in 2020 (Photo by GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images)

If Barnes has not recovered in time, that will almost certainly give Leeds a boost, psychological or otherwise, in their bid to take all three points from 19th place Leicester.

The 25-year-old has scored ten times in the Premier League this season, registering a further three assists. Only England international teammate James Maddison – nine goals; six assists – has been involved in more goals for the Midlands club.

“We’ve got a couple of players missing at the moment, in some key areas,” Leicester boss Smith said on Friday.

“Harvey got injured in the last game and will be out for Saturday and touch and go for next Saturday."

In addition to Barnes’ hamstring issue, Smith will also be without full-back Ricardo Pereira for upcoming fixtures, including the visit to Elland Road.

“Ricky felt his hamstring after the game last week as well. His injury looks a little bit worse than Harvey’s. So I think he’s going to be out for a few weeks, whereas Harvey’s is in an area of the hamstring that you’re a little bit less concerned about.”

