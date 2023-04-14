News you can trust since 1890
Javi Gracia gives Max Wober update ahead of Leeds United v Liverpool and reveals other issues

Whites boss Javi Gracia has provided his Leeds United team news for Monday night’s Premier League visit of Liverpool to Elland Road.

Lee Sobot
Lee Sobot
Published 14th Apr 2023, 13:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 15:40 BST

Gracia remained minus the services of Max Wober, Tyler Adams and Stuart Dallas for last weekend’s 5-1 defeat at home to Crystal Palace for which Adam Forshaw returned from a hip issue as an unused substitute.

Wober has not featured for Leeds since injuring his hamstring when representing Austria during the March international break but Gracia has revealed that the defender has been training “some days” with the team and is waiting to see if he will feature against the Reds.

"To be honest I don’t know yet,” said Gracia, asked if Wober would be available. “He is training some days with the team. We have two days more before the game, it’s something we’ll have to see before the next days. We are working very hard, we expect a demanding game.”

TEAM NEWS: From Whites boss Javi Gracia. Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images.TEAM NEWS: From Whites boss Javi Gracia. Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images.
Gracia also said that other Leeds players were suffering from “different issues” and that some of them were not training.

Gracia said: “We have some players with different issues, some of them without training. We have to evaluate them and decide. Maybe some of them will be out for the next game.”

