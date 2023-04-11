Leeds United now have an extra couple of days to prepare for their next Premier League outing as they look to bounce back from a potentially costly defeat.

The Whites were smashed for five at home by relegation rivals Crystal Palace over the weekend, though their situation didn’t get too much worse due to a number of results elsewhere going their way. Still, it was a big opportunity missed for Javi Gracia’s men, who next face Liverpool on Monday night, facing a tough task in their bid to get back to winning ways.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Injury concern

An injury concern has been raised by BBC Sport journalist Adam Pope, who believes Patrick Bamford may have a fresh issue.

Pope said on the Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet podcast:“I don’t understand how a goal [Marc Guehi’s equaliser] can be so demoralising to going out in the second half, where we understand that Bamford might have gone out with a little bit of a… playing under a bit of an injury.

“He had to go off, he wasn’t moving well. But even that, the sum of the whole was still so much better than one player struggling.”

Bounou interest

Illan Meslier may have disappointed in the defeat to Palace, but the Frenchman is still on course for a big future.

According to reports in Spain, as detailed by Sport Witness, Leeds are already preparing for life after Meslier, and they have set their sights on Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, who has impressed in La Liga over recent years.