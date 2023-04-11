News you can trust since 1890
Leeds United ‘hatch plan’ for Illan Meslier transfer as fresh injury concern emerges

All the latest news as Leeds United look to bounce back from a disappointing defeat to Crystal Palace.

By Jamie Kemble
Published 11th Apr 2023, 18:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 19:00 BST

Leeds United now have an extra couple of days to prepare for their next Premier League outing as they look to bounce back from a potentially costly defeat.

The Whites were smashed for five at home by relegation rivals Crystal Palace over the weekend, though their situation didn’t get too much worse due to a number of results elsewhere going their way. Still, it was a big opportunity missed for Javi Gracia’s men, who next face Liverpool on Monday night, facing a tough task in their bid to get back to winning ways.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Injury concern

An injury concern has been raised by BBC Sport journalist Adam Pope, who believes Patrick Bamford may have a fresh issue.

Pope said on the Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet podcast:“I don’t understand how a goal [Marc Guehi’s equaliser] can be so demoralising to going out in the second half, where we understand that Bamford might have gone out with a little bit of a… playing under a bit of an injury.

“He had to go off, he wasn’t moving well. But even that, the sum of the whole was still so much better than one player struggling.”

Bounou interest

Illan Meslier may have disappointed in the defeat to Palace, but the Frenchman is still on course for a big future.

According to reports in Spain, as detailed by Sport Witness, Leeds are already preparing for life after Meslier, and they have set their sights on Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, who has impressed in La Liga over recent years.

Though, with Sevilla struggling, now might be the time to attempt to lure Bounou away from Andalusia, pending Leeds are successful in beating the drop this season, of course.

