Patrick Bamford was reportedly carrying a knock when Leeds United came out for the second half against Crystal Palace, according to BBC Sport’s Adam Pope.

The striker netted his third goal of the season on the 20 minute mark at the weekend as the Whites enjoyed a brilliant early display. However, it has been revealed he had picked up an injury prior to the second half collapse that saw the Eagles put five past Javi Gracia’s side. Bamford was eventually taken off with around ten minutes of normal time to go.

Speaking on the BBC podcast Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet, Pope said: “I don’t understand how a goal [Marc Guehi’s equaliser] can be so demoralising to going out in the second half, where we understand that Bamford might have gone out with a little bit of a… playing under a bit of an injury.

“He had to go off, he wasn’t moving well. But even that, the sum of the whole was still so much better than one player struggling.”

A win over Roy Hodgson’s side could have left Leeds five points clear of the relegation zone, but they could now fit themselves inside the bottom three with a defeat to Liverpool on Monday. While Bamford’s substitution may have just been precautionary, it is unclear whether he will start against the Reds.

Leicester City appoint new manager

Leicester City became the seventh club in the Premier League to sack their manager this year when they parted ways with Brendan Rodgers following their defeat by Crystal Palace.

The Foxes have now appointed Dean Smith as their interim manager until the end of the season, with the former Norwich City boss given the remaining eight matches to save them from relegation. The club currently sit 19th in the Premier League table - four points behind Leeds United.

Speaking to the club, Smith said: “I’m really happy to have the opportunity to lead the team during these final weeks of the season. The challenge in front of us is clear, but it’s one myself and my coaching team have experienced before and, with the quality in this squad and the number of games remaining, it’s very much achievable.”

Smith was handed the task of keeping the Canaries in the top flight back in November 2021 but their relegation was confirmed with four games to play and he eventually departed Carrow Road in December as they sat 12 points below the Championship’s automatic promotion spots.