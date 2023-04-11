Leeds United 'clash' on cards as new date is given to Whites fixture for season run-in

United’s table-topping under-21s have a game in hand in their promotion quest having seen their away clash at Stoke City on the last day of March postponed due to a waterlogged pitch. The contest has now been given a new slot of a 7pm kick-off at the Swansway Stadium in Nantwich on Monday, April 17 – the same day that United’s first team return to action with the Premier League visit of Liverpool to Elland Road (8pm).

The Whites under-21s have just three games remaining and the re-arranged Stoke fixture will present their return to action. The Leeds youngsters will then take in their final home game of the season the following weekend with the visit of Middlesbrough’s under-21s to the LNER Stadium for a 12 noon kick-off on Sunday, April 23 – the day after United’s first team visit Fulham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United’s under-21s will then conclude their campaign with the trip to West Brom the following Friday, April 28 for a 2pm kick-off at the Baggies training ground in Walsall. The young Whites are currently two points clear at the top of the pile and have a game in hand on second-placed Southampton.