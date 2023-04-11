Leeds United boss not tempted with obvious solution as Rasmus Kristensen move is explained

Gracia looked on course to steer Leeds to a fourth Premier League victory from just seven league games in charge in Sunday’s Elland Road showdown against Palace who trailed to a Patrick Bamford header in the 21st-minute.

Palace, though, drew level in first half stoppage time through Marc Guehi and Roy Hodgson’s side then ran riot as Leeds completely capitulated after the break in conceding four goals without reply for a 5-1 defeat.

Jordan Ayew put Palace ahead eight minutes after the restart before Eberechi Eze bagged a third goal for the visitors with just 55 minutes on the clock. With Leeds 3-1 down, Gracia then made a triple change on the hour mark in taking off attackers Luis Sinisterra and Brenden Aaronson plus left back Junior Firpo – the latter of whom had been booked.

LEFT BACK STINT: For Leeds United right back Rasmus Kristensen, above, as a second half substitute against Crystal Palace. Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images.

Willy Gnonto and Rodrigo replaced Sinisterra and Aaronson respectively whilst Gracia opted to replace left back Firpo with right back Rasmus Kristensen despite having the option of pushing left footed centre back Pascal Struijk over to left back and bringing on centre-back Liam Cooper from the bench.

Club captain Cooper has bagged just 16 minutes for Leeds since returning from injury and Gracia has explained his decision to give preference to Kristensen over Struijk at left back and Cooper at centre half during Sunday’s defeat.

