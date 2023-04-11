News you can trust since 1890
Leeds United fixtures: Whites, Everton, West Ham, Nottingham Forest, Leicester: Who has hardest and easiest run-in - gallery

A look at Leeds United’s remaining fixtures and how they compare to those of their Premier League relegation rivals.

By Jamie Kemble
Published 11th Apr 2023, 12:31 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 18:35 BST

Leeds United remain locked in a battle for Premier League safety amid a difficult campaign so far. The Whites suffered a crushing home defeat to Crystal Palace over the weekend, now sitting just two points above the relegation zone with just eight games to play.

Javi Gracia’s men are not alone, though, with as many as nine teams entangled in this season’s relegation battle. With that in mind, we have put together a gallery with each of the bottom nine’s remaining fixtures, as well as their current points tallies. Take a look below as we go through each team, starting with Crystal Palace in 12th place.

Points - 33. Remaining games - Southampton (A), Everton (H) Wolves (A), West Ham (H(, Tottenham (A), Bournemouth (H), Fulham (A), Forest (H)

Points - 33. Remaining games - Southampton (A), Everton (H) Wolves (A), West Ham (H(, Tottenham (A), Bournemouth (H), Fulham (A), Forest (H)

Points - 31. Remaining games - Brentford (H), Leicester (A), Palace (H), Brighton (A), Villa (H), Man Utd (A), Everton (H), Arsenal (A)

Points - 31. Remaining games - Brentford (H), Leicester (A), Palace (H), Brighton (A), Villa (H), Man Utd (A), Everton (H), Arsenal (A)

Points - 30. Remaining games - Arsenal (H), Bournemouth (A), Liverpool (H), Palace (A), Man City (H), Man Utd (A), Brentford (A), Leeds (H), Leicester (A)

Points - 30. Remaining games - Arsenal (H), Bournemouth (A), Liverpool (H), Palace (A), Man City (H), Man Utd (A), Brentford (A), Leeds (H), Leicester (A)

Points - 30. Remaining games - Tottenham (A), West Ham (H), Southampton (A), Leeds (H), Chelsea (H), Palace (A), Man Utd (H), Everton (A)

Points - 30. Remaining games - Tottenham (A), West Ham (H), Southampton (A), Leeds (H), Chelsea (H), Palace (A), Man Utd (H), Everton (A)

