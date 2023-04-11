News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago BBC confirm full list of presenters for King Charles III’s coronation
22 minutes ago Stranger Things actress gets engaged as news revealed on Instagram
41 minutes ago Police work continues into death of Nicola Bulley at coroner’s request
43 minutes ago Detectives arrest four men over murder of 18-year-old stabbed in city
1 hour ago Woman in critical condition after fall from Benidorm hotel balcony
2 hours ago BBC announces full schedule and presenters for King’s coronation

Robin Koch makes Leeds United admission about Crystal Palace defeat with run-in vow

Robin Koch has made an honest admission about Leeds United’s defeat to Crystal Palace and issued a Whites vow for the relegation fight run in.

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 11th Apr 2023, 11:37 BST- 1 min read

Leeds were on course to move five points clear of the Premier League drop zone when leading through a Patrick Bamford header in Sunday’s hosting of the Eagles but Javi Gracia’s Whites capitulated after the interval and fell to a 5-1 defeat.

The reverse has left Leeds fifth-bottom and only two points ahead of the drop zone but Koch has vowed that his side will up their game for eight remaining “finals” after pulling no punches in his assessment of the weekend defeat to Roy Hodgson’s side.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Just not enough and disappointing for our fans at Elland Road,” wrote Koch on his social media pages. “We know that and we will do better again. Eight finals to go.”

RALLYING CALL: From Leeds United's German defender Robin Koch, left, pictured after Crystal Palace had gone 4-1 up at Elland Road through French striker Odsonne Edouard, right. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.RALLYING CALL: From Leeds United's German defender Robin Koch, left, pictured after Crystal Palace had gone 4-1 up at Elland Road through French striker Odsonne Edouard, right. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.
RALLYING CALL: From Leeds United's German defender Robin Koch, left, pictured after Crystal Palace had gone 4-1 up at Elland Road through French striker Odsonne Edouard, right. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.
Robin KochCrystal PalaceEaglesPatrick BamfordPremier LeagueRoy HodgsonElland Road