Leeds were on course to move five points clear of the Premier League drop zone when leading through a Patrick Bamford header in Sunday’s hosting of the Eagles but Javi Gracia’s Whites capitulated after the interval and fell to a 5-1 defeat.

The reverse has left Leeds fifth-bottom and only two points ahead of the drop zone but Koch has vowed that his side will up their game for eight remaining “finals” after pulling no punches in his assessment of the weekend defeat to Roy Hodgson’s side.

“Just not enough and disappointing for our fans at Elland Road,” wrote Koch on his social media pages. “We know that and we will do better again. Eight finals to go.”