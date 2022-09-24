Leeds United are now just over a week away from returning to Premier League action.

The Whites will have gone around a month without playing by the time they face Aston Villa on the other side of the international break.

Jesse Marsch’s men have started the season pretty stongly, but they are still waiting for the chance to bounce back from their defeat to Brentford last time out.

It will be interesting to see how Leeds stand up against a Villa side with similar ambitions this season, but in the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Kamada opportunity

Leeds could get the opportunity to sign Bundesliga star Daichi Kamada on a free transfer next summer.

According to the Express, the Whites showed interest in signing the Eintracht Frankfurt star in the summer.

Kamada has impressed this season and last, and Kicker have reported a new deal could be a long short for Frankfurt.

If Kamada doesn’t pen new terms, he will be available for free, and both Leeds and Tottenham are said to be interested.

Harrison latest

Sky Sports reporter Tim Thornton has been speaking about Jack Harrison’s Leeds future.

Harrison was targeted by Newcastle United during the summer, with Leeds rejecting a number of offers.

There are concerns fresh offers could arrive in January, but according to Thornton, Leeds should not be too concerned.

“I think he’s improved a lot since he’s been at Leeds, so I don’t think there’s any reason from his point of view to move anywhere else at the moment,” he told GiveMeSport.

“From a Leeds perspective, the fact that he is a player that’s been sought-after, it makes sense to tie him down on a longer deal.”