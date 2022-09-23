Leeds United ‘plan to offload player’ as Kalvin Phillips makes Marcelo Bielsa claim

Leeds United are now just over a week away from returning to Premier League action.

The Whites have been forced into a mini pre-season of sorts in recent weeks, with postponements meaning there will be around a month between their last league outing and their next.

It has been a fine start to the season for Jesse Marsch’s men, but they have been forced to wait as they look to bounce back from a disappointing defeat last time out.

Aston Villa are next up for Marsch’s men, but in the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Shackleton plan

Leeds saw plenty of incomings during the summer window, but new signings usually mean there is a degree of trimming to do.

And one of the players who could well be offloaded as part of that process is Jamie Shackleton.

According to The Athletic, Shackleton could be sold at the end of the season, with minutes not likely to come his way any time soon.

Shackleton is currently on loan with Millwall, and according to the report, Leeds will work on a deal with the Lions to make the deal permanent following the conclusion of the current campaign.

Bielsa admiration

Former Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips has revealed the admiration some of his Manchester City teammates have for former Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa.

“Even the lads at City, who have got one of the other best managers in the world in Pep Guardiola, who I think he said that he idolises Marcelo, they ask what he’s like,” Phillips said on Academy Dreams. “I tell them some of the stories and they can’t quite believe it.