Where Leeds United sit in Premier League attendance table and brilliant photos of passionate fans

Here is how the Premier League attendance table looks ahead of return to action next week.

By Molly Burke
Saturday, 24th September 2022, 11:09 am

Leeds United have had a mixed bag of results as they sit eleventh in the Premier League table after their opening six matches.

The Whites have taken two wins, two draws and two losses so far - but the one thing that has stayed consistent is their support.

Tens of thousands of fans have continued to flock to Elland Road to cheer on Jesse Marsch’s side, as well as those travelling up and down the country to support them on the road.

Leeds United’s home is well known to host one of the best atmospheres with some of the most passionate fans - often proving crucial in big games.

Here is where the Leeds faithful stand in the Premier League attendance table...

1. Bournemouth - Vitality Stadium

Capacity: 11,329. Average: 10,179.

2. Brentford - Brentford Community Stadium

Capacity: 17,250. Average: 17,082.

3. Fulham - Craven Cottage

Capacity: 22,384. Average: 22,076.

4. Crystal Palace - Selhurst Park

Capacity: 26,047. Average: 24,114.

Premier LeagueElland Road
