Here is how the Premier League attendance table looks ahead of return to action next week.

Leeds United have had a mixed bag of results as they sit eleventh in the Premier League table after their opening six matches.

The Whites have taken two wins, two draws and two losses so far - but the one thing that has stayed consistent is their support.

Tens of thousands of fans have continued to flock to Elland Road to cheer on Jesse Marsch’s side, as well as those travelling up and down the country to support them on the road.

Leeds United’s home is well known to host one of the best atmospheres with some of the most passionate fans - often proving crucial in big games.

Here is where the Leeds faithful stand in the Premier League attendance table...

1. Bournemouth - Vitality Stadium Capacity: 11,329. Average: 10,179. Photo Sales

2. Brentford - Brentford Community Stadium Capacity: 17,250. Average: 17,082. Photo Sales

3. Fulham - Craven Cottage Capacity: 22,384. Average: 22,076. Photo Sales

4. Crystal Palace - Selhurst Park Capacity: 26,047. Average: 24,114. Photo Sales