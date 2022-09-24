England were relegated from UEFA Nations League A on Friday evening with defeat at San Siro to Wilfried Gnonto’s Italy.

The Leeds United forward was brought on by Roberto Mancini in the 63rd minute and helped see out a 1-0 win for the Azzurri, condemning England to UEFA Nations League B during the competition’s next cycle.

Gnonto was the first player former Manchester City coach Mancini called off the bench with the scoreline locked at 0-0 in Milan, replacing West Ham United’s big-money summer signing Gianluca Scamacca.

Shortly thereafter, Italy went in front through Giacomo Raspadori, much to England’s dismay.

As the game drew to a close, Gnonto executed a fan favourite Leeds United move, made famous by defender Luke Ayling.

Known as the ‘Ayling flop’, Gnonto bought a soft foul from the referee during stoppage time which eased pressure on the Italian side.

Friday evening at San Siro was Gnonto’s fifth appearance in an Italy shirt, suggesting it will not be too long before he makes his senior Leeds bow.

Italy's forward Wilfried Gnonto (L) and England's defender Luke Shaw fight for the ball during the UEFA Nations League's League A Group 3 match between Italy and England, at the San Siro Stadium in Milan on September 23, 2022. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

The 18-year-old made his first appearance at Elland Road during the Under-21s’ 6-2 win over Southampton earlier this month.