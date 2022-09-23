Leeds youngster Crysencio Summerville could be handed a first Premier League start in United’s next fixture due to fitness concerns for two first-team players.

Rodrigo Moreno was substituted during the first half of Leeds’ 1-1 draw with Everton last month clutching what appeared to be a dislocated shoulder.

The Spaniard has been out of action for four weeks – a time-frame head coach Jesse Marsch initially put on his recovery – but due to the nature of the injury, may not be risked if healing is not on schedule.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Jesse Marsch, Manager of Leeds United speaks to Crysencio Summerville of Leeds United after the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Leeds United and Barnsley at Elland Road on August 24, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

That is likely to open up a position in the starting XI behind centre-forward Patrick Bamford, which would most appropriately be filled by summer signing Brenden Aaronson.

This would mean Aaronson shuffling across from the right side of attacking midfield where he has been used occasionally this season, therefore creating a vacancy on that flank.

With Jack Harrison holding down his position on the left, Luis Sinisterra would ordinarily be the most sensible pick to replace Aaronson.

However, the Colombian international may struggle to convince Marsch he has undergone enough training and preparation prior to Aston Villa’s arrival at Elland Road.

Sinisterra is currently scheduled to make a Thorp Arch return on Friday, September 30 – a mere 48 hours before the Whites take on Steven Gerrard’s men – after a 10-hour flight from the United States’ west coast.

As a result, right-sided attacker Summerville could be awarded a first Premier League start, after promising displays in the Under-21 side over the past 12 months and bright cameos when appearing off the bench for the first-team.

Earlier this month, Patrick Bamford admitted Under-21 football is sometimes ‘too easy’ for the Netherlands youth international and a full Premier League debut would be sufficient reward for the 20-year-old’s patience during his time at Leeds.

Summerville sought a loan move in January, but was denied the opportunity due to a perceived lack of depth in the squad.