Leeds United’s No. 1 Illan Meslier kept his seventh clean sheet in eleven France Under-21 appearances on Friday afternoon.

The 22-year-old stopper is Les Bleuets first-choice, but was overlooked earlier this month by senior coach Didier Deschamps.

Hugo Lloris’ withdrawal through injury opened up a spot within the senior France group, which was subsequently filled by Nantes’ Alban Lafont.

MAGDEBURG, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 23: Goalkeeper Illan Meslier of France during the International Friendly between Germany U21 and France U21 at MDCC Arena on September 23, 2022 in Magdeburg, Germany. (Photo by Karina Hessland/Getty Images)

Lafont was previously the first-choice for Sylvain Ripoll’s Under-21s before he reached an age where he was no longer eligible for youth international games.

Meslier has stepped in and presided over a strong record between the posts, shutting out the opposition in 64 per cent of his Under-21 internationals.

In time, Meslier will compete alongside AC Milan’s Mike Maignan, Nantes’ Lafont and West Ham United’s Alphonse Areola – an intimidating group competing for one shirt.

Deschamps will no doubt be aware of the Leeds ‘keeper’s run with Les Bleuets, but until he no longer qualifies for Under-21 competition, Meslier is likely to be restricted to junior appearances.

Despite this, he boasts vast Premier League experience with close to 100 appearances in England’s top flight – widely regarded the most competitive league in Europe.

Meslier has demonstrated growth during his time at Leeds, usurping former Whites man Kiko Casilla and cementing his place as Elland Road’s undisputed No. 1.