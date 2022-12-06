LEEDS UNITED ‘HANDED’ BOOST IN BID TO KEEP STAR MAN

Leeds United are set to face Elche on Thursday in their first of three friendlies during the World Cup break. The White haven’t featured since their dramatic 4-3 defeat to Tottenham last month.

Elche currently sit bottom of La Liga with four points from 14 games - suffering 10 defeats and failing to pick up a single victory. The Spaniards faced West Brom on Friday and came out 1-0 winners.

United will take on Elche in Alicante at 7:15pm UK time, before facing Real Sociedad and Monaco at Elland Road over the next couple of weeks.

Here is the latest transfer news...

NEWCASTLE UNITED 'KEEN' ON WORLD CUP STAR

Newcastle United have reportedlye expressed intererest in signing USA and Fulham defender Antonee Robinson. The 25-year-old was extremely close to joining AC Milan only two years ago. (TEAMtalk)

MAN CITY 'JOIN' CHELSEA IN RACE FOR CENTRE-BACK

Manchester City and Barcelona have joined Chelsea in the race to sign RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol after a brilliant World Cup campaign so far. The 20-year-old signed a new contract with the German club in September. (Evening Standard)

CRYSTAL PALACE STARLET A 'TARGET' FOR CHAMPIONSHIP CLUB

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has confirmed his side's interest in Crystal Palace youngster Malcolm Ebiowei. The 19-year-old joined the Eagles from Derby County, Rosenior's old club, last summer. (The 72)

CHELSEA OUTCAST 'URGED' TO LEAVE PREMIER LEAGUE

Chelsea youngster Billy Gilmour has been urged by Brian Laudrup to follow in the footsteps of Jude Bellingham and pursue a career across Europe. The 21-year-old fell out of favour at Stamford Bridge before joining Brighton on loan, however he has only made four appearances in the Premier League this season - all coming from the bench. (Daily Mail)

WEST HAM TO 'MISS OUT' ON BRAZIL INTERNATIONAL

West Ham were said to be targeting a deal for Atletico Madrid forward Matheus Cunha but are reportedly set to miss out, with the Brazilian closing in on a move to Wolves. Aston Villa and Man United were also interested in the 23-year-old. (90min)

ASTON VILLA TO 'BATTLE' WOLVES FOR REAL MADRID VETERAN

Aston Villa have reportedly joined Wolves in the race to sign Real Madrid's Nacho Fernandez. The 32-year-old's contract expires next summer and has already been linked with a reunion with Julen Lopetegui at Molineux Stadium. (Mundo Deportivo)

LEEDS UNITED ‘HANDED’ BOOST IN BID TO KEEP STAR MAN

Inter Milan are not said to be in talks with Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams, despite reports that the Italians were keen on a move for him. The Whites will be eager to keep him at the club after a successful World Cup with the USA. (Fabrizio Romano)

MAN UNITED 'OUT' OF THE RACE TO SIGN IN-DEMAND STAR

