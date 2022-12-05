England's possible route to final with ex-Leeds United duo on Qatar World Cup collision course

Former Whites star Kalvin Phillips was handed his second World Cup outing for England in Sunday evening’s round of 16 clash against Senegal when brought on as an 82nd-minute substitute for Jordan Henderson. Gareth Southgate’s side were already 3-0 up after strikes from Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka en route to booking a quarter-final against France on Saturday night.

Phillips took to social media after the 3-0 triumph, declaring: “Class performance from the boys. See you all on Saturday.” England have a full five days to prepare for the mouth-watering quarter-final and attention now turns to another ex-Whites star in Raphinha as Brazil face South Korea in their round of 16 clash on Monday night.

Brazil and England are on opposite sides of the draw and the two nations would face each other in the final if they continue to progress meaning a possible showdown between last season’s Whites team mates Phillips and Raphinha.

SAFELY THROUGH: Former Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips, left, with Declan Rice after England's 3-0 victory against Senegal in the Qatar World Cup round of 16. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images.