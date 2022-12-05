England's possible route to final with ex-Leeds United duo on Qatar World Cup collision course
An ex-Leeds United pair remain on the ultimate World Cup collision course ahead of Monday’s action in Qatar.
Former Whites star Kalvin Phillips was handed his second World Cup outing for England in Sunday evening’s round of 16 clash against Senegal when brought on as an 82nd-minute substitute for Jordan Henderson. Gareth Southgate’s side were already 3-0 up after strikes from Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka en route to booking a quarter-final against France on Saturday night.
Phillips took to social media after the 3-0 triumph, declaring: “Class performance from the boys. See you all on Saturday.” England have a full five days to prepare for the mouth-watering quarter-final and attention now turns to another ex-Whites star in Raphinha as Brazil face South Korea in their round of 16 clash on Monday night.
Brazil and England are on opposite sides of the draw and the two nations would face each other in the final if they continue to progress meaning a possible showdown between last season’s Whites team mates Phillips and Raphinha.
Brazil would play the winners of this afternoon’s round of 16 clash between Croatia and Japan in the quarter-finals if progressing past South Korea. Argentina or the Netherlands would then await in the semi-finals. England would play one of Spain, Morocco, Portugal or Switzerland in the semi-finals if progressing past France in the last eight.