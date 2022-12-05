Pair of Leeds United games moved for live broadcast with new date for Manchester United clash

United’s trip to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest which was scheduled to be a 3pm kick-off on Saturday, February 4 will now take place the following day on Sunday, February 5 with a 2pm kick-off. One week later, the hosting of arch rivals Manchester United has also been pushed back a day to become a 2pm kick-off on Sunday, February 12. The game had been a 3pm kick-off on Saturday, February 11.

Leeds are still awaiting a new date for the away clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford which was postponed due to its proximity to Her Majesty The Queen’s State Funeral. The home game against Forest which was postponed after Her Majesty’s passing is also yet to be re-arranged.

The latest fixture amendments mean that Leeds will not have a 3pm Saturday game until Saturday, February 18 via the clash against Everton at Goodison Park. The away date against the Toffees has been untouched, as has the following weekend’s home clash against Southampton on Saturday, February 25 (3pm).

TV PICK: Nottingham Forest v Leeds United at the City Ground, above. Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images.

Leeds will return to action after the current pause to the season for the Qatar World Cup with a home clash against Manchester City which has already been moved to an 8pm kick-off on Wednesday, December 28 for live coverage on Amazon Prime Video. Three days later, the away trip to Newcastle United has been left alone as a 3pm kick-off on New Year's Eve and not televised.

The Whites will then welcome West Ham United to Elland Road for another game not on the box in a 7.45pm kick-off on Wednesday, January 4. But United’s next five games after the Hammers fixture will all be live on the box, starting with the following weekend's FA Cup third round date at Cardiff City has already been moved to a 2pm kick-off on Sunday, January 8 for live coverage on ITV.

