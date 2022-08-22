Leeds United fresh ‘boost’ over transfer and £20m bid ‘rejected’

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United are on cloud nine after an excellent start to the new season.

The Whites have now picked up seven points from a possible nine, remaining unbeaten after three games.

Many expected Leeds to be handed their first defeat against Chelsea on Sunday, but Jesse Marsch’s men put in an excellent performance to win 3-0.

It was a day to remember for Leeds fans, and Marsch’s men will want to build on their early season success from this point.

In the meantime, the Whites will be keeping an eye on any transfer opportunities, and with that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours.

Brereton Diaz latest

Leeds are said to have been given a boost in their reported bid to land Blackburn Rovers star Ben Brereton Diaz.

According to Sky Sports via TeamTalk, Brereton Diaz is snubbing talks over a new contract at Blackburn, leading to intensifying speculation over a move this summer.

Leeds are said to be interested in a deal for the Chile international, but they are not the only team interested.

It has also been claimed that Brereton Diaz is Frank Lampard’s number one target at Everton.

We could yet see a transfer battle with only just over a week remaining in the transfer window.

Harrison offer rejected

Leeds are standing firm over Jack Harrison amid interest from Newcastle United.

According to The Athletic, Newcastle have now made a second bid worth ‘in excess of’ £20million for the winger, but the Whites have no interest in losing Harrison this summer.

With that in mind, they have swiftly rejected the offer, and they are likely to continue to reject offers.