The 54-year-old oversaw his first competitive Whites match at Tadcaster Albion on Sunday afternoon, when United beat Hull City Ladies 1-0 on the opening day of their 2022/2023 Division One North campaign.

In a statement of intent from promotion-chasing Leeds, Passmoor’s side emerged victorious from a contest against a team who, last term, were competing in the division above, the Northern Premier.

A 17th-minute strike by Olivia Smart won the game for the hosts, who successfully saw out the result despite late drama which led to Whites winger Paige Williams and City’s Amy Pollock being sent off.

With Barnsley, Newcastle and Middlesborough all also winning their opening fixture, the victory over Hull leaves United fourth in the league table – and there’s no complaints from their new manager.

“It’s a good start,” said Passmoor, who returned to the club this summer after leading Leeds to a golden era of success earlier in his career.

“What we're looking at is the processes that we do, how we play. If we do that correctly, the outcomes, the result will be in our favour. There are signs today of that, in terms of how we want to play in possession and out of possession.

Leeds United Women head coach Rick Passmoor instructs his team from the touchline.

"But what also you saw today – with it being a bit of a local derby, first game of the season, a good crowd, very vocal – you also saw a bit of game management and you saw a bit of character as well. So yes, we were always looking at the areas of out of possession and in possession, but always through a game of football, you need characters.”

The Whites boss was delighted by the way his side pulled together on Sunday – but says that the City win only marks the start of a long project.

“We’re a squad of 21 players, and everyone will have their opportunity to shine, to grab that shirt,” Passmoor told LUTV.

"And it's vitally important that the girls that weren't involved that are part of this journey and part of this trip, and I want to applaud every one of them today, not just the starting 11 and the bench - there were four or five that were left out who came and supported their teammates, and it's gonna be a long season.

Abbie Brown on the ball during Leeds United Women's 1-0 win over Hull City Ladies.

”I said to them, ‘yeah, it's it's great to get off with a 1-0 victory over rivals but there's no medals and trophies in August.

“So it's a small step, but it's a small step in the right direction.”