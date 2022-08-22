Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United’s summer transfer business has largely been a successful endeavour. The Whites have added several first-team players, many of whom have already endeared themselves to the Elland Road support in the opening three matches of the season.

Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams in particular have hit the ground running in Leeds United white, while there is an expectation the best is yet to come from fellow summer additions Marc Roca and Rasmus Kristensen.

Throughout the transfer window, Leeds supporters have clamoured for additions at left-back and centre-forward.

Jesse Marsch says he feels 'strong' with the options he has at left-back (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Jesse Marsch shared his thoughts on the matter last week, stating that he would ideally like to add another attacking player, but was full of praise for stand-in left-back Pascal Struijk.

“We've worked really well as a team and Andrea [Radrizzani] has tried to support everything that we've tried to accomplish from a transfer perspective. And certainly Victor [Orta] is working tirelessly with Andrea behind the scenes to achieve some of our goals,” Marsch said.

"I think Pascal is doing great [at left-back]. I think Junior’s ready and he's looked really strong even in rehab training. I think Leo played really well, Leo Hjelde played really well in the 21s game. And so currently I feel strong in that position.

"Maybe at the beginning of when Junior got hurt, we weren't sure, but we wanted to look a little at least [at Leif] Davis, we wanted to look a little at Pascal, we wanted to look a little at Leo. And right now I feel like we've covered that position really well,” the American added.

By Marsch’s own admission, he feels ‘strong’ in that position indicating Leeds’ transfer priorities may lie elsewhere in the closing weeks of the window.

"I still feel to balance our squad effectively, it would be helpful [to add a striker],” Marsch said on the hunt for an additional centre-forward. “But we need the right guy,” the head coach added.