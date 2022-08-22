Leeds United 'reject new bid' in excess of £20m for in-form attacker despite improved offer
Leeds United’s stance on Jack Harrison this summer is that the playmaker is not for sale
Newcastle United’s pursuit of Jack Harrison this summer has seen them lodge another bid for the in-form attacker, according to The Athletic.
Leeds have rejected the Magpies’ latest approach, reportedly worth in excess of the £20 million offer which was turned down earlier this window.
Harrison has started the season in blistering form, picking up three assists in the opening three matches of the campaign.
The 25-year-old’s link-up with Rodrigo Moreno has yielded a number of goals and helped propel the Whites up the Premier League table.
"Newcastle returned with a second proposal last week, which was again rejected by Leeds,” The Athletic report.
Chairman and majority shareholder Andrea Radrizzani made Leeds’ position on Harrison clear in a recent interview with the same outlet.
He categorically stated the attacker was ‘not for sale’ despite the prospect of the club doubling their money on a player who signed permanently last summer for a fee in the region of £11 million.
“Absolutely not,” the Italian said about the prospect of a sale.
“There is no way. Jack stays here,” he added.
Harrison has an outside chance of making Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year and will rely on regular football to stake a serious claim to be included in the Three Lions’ 26-man squad.
The player has just under two years remaining on his Elland Road contract.