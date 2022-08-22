Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United’s pursuit of Jack Harrison this summer has seen them lodge another bid for the in-form attacker, according to The Athletic.

Leeds have rejected the Magpies’ latest approach, reportedly worth in excess of the £20 million offer which was turned down earlier this window.

Harrison has started the season in blistering form, picking up three assists in the opening three matches of the campaign.

Andrea Radrizzani has made it clear that Leeds United winger Jack Harrison is not for sale (Photo by James Worsfold/Getty Images)

The 25-year-old’s link-up with Rodrigo Moreno has yielded a number of goals and helped propel the Whites up the Premier League table.

"Newcastle returned with a second proposal last week, which was again rejected by Leeds,” The Athletic report.

Chairman and majority shareholder Andrea Radrizzani made Leeds’ position on Harrison clear in a recent interview with the same outlet.

He categorically stated the attacker was ‘not for sale’ despite the prospect of the club doubling their money on a player who signed permanently last summer for a fee in the region of £11 million.

“Absolutely not,” the Italian said about the prospect of a sale.

“There is no way. Jack stays here,” he added.

Harrison has an outside chance of making Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year and will rely on regular football to stake a serious claim to be included in the Three Lions’ 26-man squad.