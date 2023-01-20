Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt is expected to spend the remainder of the season on loan at one of five Championship clubs.

The talented youngster has enjoyed plenty of game-time in the Whites senior setup this season as he has made 19 appearances in all competitions. But only four of those appearances came as part of Jesse Marsch’s starting eleven and his chances of forcing his way into the American’s plans have been further hampered by the recent signing of Hoffenheim forward Georginio Rutter.

The France Under-21 international will compete with Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo to become Marsch’s regular first-choice striker - and that will allow Gelhardt to seek a loan move elsewhere. Football Insider have now claimed the 20-year-old has held talks with five Championship clubs after being given ‘the green light’ to make a temporary loan switch away from Elland Road and continue his development in the second tier.

Gelhardt is said to have discussed possible moves Wigan Athletic, Blackburn Rovers, Swansea City, Stoke City and Sunderland and is expected to make a firm decision on where he will spend the remainder of the season over the coming days. Wigan are said to be the frontrunners to sign a player that started his career within their academy a decade ago before joining Leeds on a four-year deal during the summer of 2020.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s home game with Luton Town, Latics manager Kolo Toure said of Gelhardt: “For me, all I can focus on is a very important game coming up for us this weekend. But I’ve heard a lot of good things about him, he is obviously a really, really good player, who has scored a lot of goals.