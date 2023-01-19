The French youth international was ineligible to face Cardiff City in Leeds’ FA Cup Third Round Replay in midweek, due to not having been registered for the initial tie, but has trained with the group in preparation for this Sunday’s game with Brentford.

Leeds will be hoping to get their own back on the Bees who defeated Jesse Marsch’s side 5-2 in early September at the Gtech Community Stadium. Luis Sinisterra is back in contention following a foot injury, while there will be late fitness tests for Liam Cooper, Robin Koch and Max Wober.

Despite Rutter’s ineligibility in the FA Cup, the 20-year-old was paraded in front of Elland Road at half-time, and received a warm welcome from the club’s supporters. His debut could come against Thomas Frank’s men this weekend, although Marsch conceded it was likely to be from the bench.

Leeds United's club record signing Georginio Rutter is presented in front of fans at Elland Road (Picture Tony Johnson)

“I think we're still getting him to 100 per cent fitness. I think he will adapt quickly.

"So, I would anticipate that he's in the squad. And then maybe we'll think about using him from the bench,” Marsch told reporters.

Rutter joined from TSG 1899 Hoffenheim last Saturday but has not played a competitive fixture since before the World Cup due to the extended winter break in Germany.