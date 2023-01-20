Leeds United vs Brentford: Jesse Marsch's pre-match press conference as Rutter speaks for first time
Leeds United will host Brentford at Elland Road this weekend, looking to record their first Premier League win of 2023 – but first, Jesse Marsch’s pre-match press briefing
The Whites are without a win in the Premier League since an early November triumph against AFC Bournemouth but saw off Cardiff City at the second time of asking in midweek with an emphatic 5-2 victory. Man of the moment Willy Gnonto continued his fine form in front of goal with two strikes, including one truly spectacular effort, while Patrick Bamford made a goalscoring return to Elland Road, netting a brace versus the Bluebirds – his first goals on home turf since Brentford’s visit in December 2021.
Jesse Marsch is expected to give a comprehensive injury update this afternoon as he briefs the media before preparing his United side for a pivotal fixture. With Leeds just two points clear of the relegation zone and 20th place simultaneously, a much-needed win would go a long way to easing the pressure on the American.
Marsch’s press conference is scheduled to get underway from 1:30pm this afternoon. Live updates throughout here.
Jesse Marsch press conference LIVE: Leeds vs Brentford
I mean, they a few of them came. couple came together a couple came separately, wasn't like they they went out of their way to make a huge statement. but we're we we interact here constantly as if we we are teammates, right? this is how we work. We support each other always.
I think my goal with young players is to help accelerate their learning curve and I find that once it clicks a little bit where they kind of make the sharp upturn in performance, that then they're in a position where they can they can sustain a lot of the things that they've learned.
Obviously, trying to manage physically and now what the game with the matches are like, you know, this is one of the things about being on top of the match from the beginning for Cardiff that was so important as then we could give Willy a little bit more rest Tyler Adams a little bit more rest.
I think it's made it easier for Andrea and Victor and Angus to manage the market without me talking about it every press conference, and I think it also keeps my focus in our team's focus squarely on exactly the task at hand with what's important for our team from match to match so that's been the strategy behind that
We didn’t wanted to lose Max Dean but obviously given the opportunity that he could have, we all were excited to try to help Jacko as well. So we have to think selfishly but obviously Jacko feels like he's someone who's inside the family. So it made sense from all angles, I think to move move Max to MK Dons
I can be criticised for a lot of things. right? and it's not like you just went on results and that's what the discussion has been is, is that the results haven't been good enough, that's enough fodder. I don't think anyone needs to try to invent anything else
Sorry, I didn't mention Adam. Adam will not be in [the squad]. That's another one. But Max will be ready, he trained today
I like to use the word weapons when I describe players I like players who have weapons, And now we have an arsenal of attacking players who have real weapons who are are fast or clever or have talent have technical ability and intelligence