I think my goal with young players is to help accelerate their learning curve and I find that once it clicks a little bit where they kind of make the sharp upturn in performance, that then they're in a position where they can they can sustain a lot of the things that they've learned.

Obviously, trying to manage physically and now what the game with the matches are like, you know, this is one of the things about being on top of the match from the beginning for Cardiff that was so important as then we could give Willy a little bit more rest Tyler Adams a little bit more rest.