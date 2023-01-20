News you can trust since 1890
Leeds United squad transfer values from lowest to highest gallery - according to Football Manager

The transfer fees Leeds United players would command - according to Football Manager 2023

By Mark Carruthers
3 minutes ago

The January transfer window is about to head into its final ten days and Leeds United have already been active with two new additions and one rather emotional departure.

Jesse Marsch got his business underway in the first days of the month when he completed the addition of RB Salzburg and Austria defender Max Wober before completing a club record deal for Hoffenheim forward’s Georginio Rutter last week.

There was also one player heading for the exit after Mateusz Klich bode an emotional farewell to the Whites following the recent draw with West Ham United and will now ply his trade in the United States after agreeing to join Major League Soccer side DC United.

With just under two weeks remaining in the window, it is expected there will be further movement at Elland Road as Marsch looks to strengthen his own squad in a bid to improve over the second half of the Premier League season. There may well be outgoings too and the YEP has utilised the latest version of Football Manager to assess what funds the Whites could raise by allowing members of their current squad to depart.

1. Sam Greenwood

FM Value: £4m

Photo: George Wood

2. Joel Robles

FM Value: £4m

Photo: David Rogers

3. Crysencio Summerville

FM Value: £6.7m

Photo: Paul Harding

4. Diego Llorente

FM Value: £7m

Photo: Alex Pantling

