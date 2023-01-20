The defender, who joined from Austrian Bundesliga side RB Salzburg, got his full debut in midweek against Cardiff City in the FA Cup but limped off with an apparent hip problem in the second half.

Jesse Marsch has welcomed Wober back to the fold already, but Adam Forshaw is among those who will not be involved this weekend. Forshaw underwent a hip procedure in the first week of the new year and is yet to return to action. The midfielder missed two years of football through a complicated hip problem that required multiple surgeries, before making his comeback last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Stuart Dallas, Archie [Gray] and Cree [Summerville] will be out for this weekend, but Archie made progress, he's been out on the pitch today,” said Marsch.

"Cree is probably out on the pitch next week. Adam will not be ready, but Max will be ready, he trained today. Adam had like an injection to fortify things. It’s just strengthening the area. He’s been out for a while, so making sure we’re putting him in a situation where it’s not cyclical and he’s not battling just to stay on the pitch. So we’ve taken a step back and worked more on his strength, infrastructure and mobility to have a better chance to get himself to top fitness.

"Georgi [Rutter] will probably be in the squad, he's looked good in training. We're inching towards being at full capacity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rutter could be set for a Leeds debut, a week on from his club record transfer from Hoffenheim. The striker has arrived to bolster Marsch’s attacking options and while he has spent most of his career playing in the 9 position, he is versatile and could take up a spot out wide. He met he media prior to Marsch’s press conference on Friday and admitted he was not quite at 100 per cent, but felt he was close.

Liam Cooper, Pascal Struijk and Robin Koch all sat out the midweek FA Cup replay rout of Cardiff City at Elland Road with minor knocks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

BACK TRAINING - Max Wober has been back in training ahead of Leeds United's game against Brentford, after limping off in the FA Cup game at Elland Road. Pic: Getty