Three missing for Leeds United's opponents as Brentford list absentees for Elland Road visit
Leeds United host Brentford at Elland Road this weekend, who are expected to be without a minimum of three first-team players due to injury
Thomas Frank’s medical staff have deemed it too soon to bring former Leeds man Pontus Jansson and Brentford teammate Frank Onyeka back into the fold this weekend. In addition, Shandon Baptiste remains a week away from a return to the pitch, meaning the Bees will be without this particular trio for the trip to Elland Road this weekend.
"Frank is still a few weeks from potentially being involved in the squad,” the Bees’ Danish head coach said of Frank Onyeka’s readiness, while the picture was largely similar for Pontus Jansson, who also missed last weekend’s 2-0 win over AFC Bournemouth: “Pontus is progressing, but unfortunately, he's not available yet.”
Midfielder Baptiste appears closer to a comeback but Sunday now appears too soon, according to Frank’s latest press briefing.
Brentford’s last visit to Elland Road saw Leeds United salvage a late draw courtesy of a Patrick Bamford finish which levelled proceedings at 2-2. Thomas Frank and the Leeds faithful have endured a tumultuous relationship, dating back to their time in the Championship, but it was the Dane who emerged triumphant the last time these two met, back in early September 2022.
In addition to Brentford’s defensive absentees, Scottish international Aaron Hickey could be set to miss out on Sunday, as he is subject to a late fitness test. However, Rico Henry is expected to make a return to the starting XI after missing out on last weekend’s Cherries win. He had been ruled out with a minor calf issue, which Frank indicates he has now overcome.