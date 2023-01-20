Thomas Frank’s medical staff have deemed it too soon to bring former Leeds man Pontus Jansson and Brentford teammate Frank Onyeka back into the fold this weekend. In addition, Shandon Baptiste remains a week away from a return to the pitch, meaning the Bees will be without this particular trio for the trip to Elland Road this weekend.

"Frank is still a few weeks from potentially being involved in the squad,” the Bees’ Danish head coach said of Frank Onyeka’s readiness, while the picture was largely similar for Pontus Jansson, who also missed last weekend’s 2-0 win over AFC Bournemouth: “Pontus is progressing, but unfortunately, he's not available yet.”

Midfielder Baptiste appears closer to a comeback but Sunday now appears too soon, according to Frank’s latest press briefing.

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 03: Ivan Toney of Brentford celebrates scoring their side's third goal with teammate Pontus Jansson during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Leeds United at Brentford Community Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Brentford’s last visit to Elland Road saw Leeds United salvage a late draw courtesy of a Patrick Bamford finish which levelled proceedings at 2-2. Thomas Frank and the Leeds faithful have endured a tumultuous relationship, dating back to their time in the Championship, but it was the Dane who emerged triumphant the last time these two met, back in early September 2022.