What Eddie Howe has said about Sean Longstaff amid Leeds United transfer offers

Leeds United have been in pursuit of Newcastle United’s Sean Longstaff

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United have been attempting to negotiate a deal for Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff and Whites’ fans will find some recent comments by Eddie Howe interesting.

With a move for Lille and Sweden defender Gabriel Gudmundsson now completed, Daniel Farke and the Elland Road hierarchy have turned their focus towards at least one new addition in midfield and Longstaff has been targeted, though developments today detailed by the YEP reveal a latest offer has been turned down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magpies academy product would bring a wealth of Premier League experience after making over 170 top flight appearances since breaking into the Newcastle senior setup under Rafa Benitez in 2018.

The 27-year-old also featured in the Magpies’ Champions League campaign during the 2023/24 season and scored in a 4-1 home win against Paris Saint-Germain as UEFA’s elite club competition made a memorable return to St James Park for the first time in two decades. Longstaff’s ability to pop up with key goals has already come to the fore when the former Blackpool and Kilmarnock loan star netted both goals in a Carabao Cup semi-final second leg win against Southampton in January 2023 as the Magpies reached their first major cup final since 1999.

However, last season proved to be something of a disappointment for the midfielder as the form of Sandro Tonali, Joelinton and club captain Bruno Guimaraes limited him to just 12 starts in all competitions and just eight of those came in the Premier League. However, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has already delivered an overwhelmingly positive assessment of the midfielder as he struggled to find a place in his preferred starting eleven.

Brilliant servant

Never mind João Pedro – Newcastle could sign the ideal alternative for just £17m | Getty Images

Speaking in April, the Magpies boss said of the midfielder: “His role is to be ready to play, be ready to come on, and I've trusted him in big games where he has come on and played his part. His long-term future is slightly more unclear but behind the scenes Sean has been good. I don't have to motivate him. He should motivate himself - he is here representing the club he loves. He has to be ready to take his chance when it comes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Any train of thought that I have to - I can't do that for all 25 players. But Sean is motivated. He has been brilliant behind the scenes, he is training well and he's got undoubted qualities. He also has a contract for next year. The control is very much in his hands as to what he wants to do for his long-term future. And we are certainly delighted to have him. He's got our utmost respect - he's been a brilliant servant to the football club. He's still a very valued member of the squad with a big part to play."