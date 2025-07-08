New Leeds United signing Gabriel Gudmundsson has revealed his first impressions of the club after signing a four-year deal.

Gudmundsson has joined in a £10 million transfer from French club Lille OSC and arrives in the Premier League eager to play his part for the Whites.

The 26-year-old is nominally a left-back and while he can play in a more advanced role, is expected to carry out his primary function at Elland Road.

Speaking to LUTV after putting pen to paper on his Leeds contract Gudmundsson expressed his happiness at signing for the club.

"It feels very good. Obviously, it's been a dream for me to come to the Premier League and to sign for Leeds - to be a part of that feels amazing.

"My friends and family told me that the fan base is huge, and obviously I know that, and also this stadium here is unbelievable as well, with the fans shouting," he added.

Gudmundsson is set to become the second member of his family to appear in the Premier League, after his father Niklas played for Blackburn Rovers and later with Ipswich Town in the Football League.

"There's a good reputation around the world of Leeds fans in the stadium here, so I'm looking forward to it," Gudmundsson said.

The left-back also admitted he saw scenes of Leeds' Championship-winning bus parade through the city centre on social media back in May.

When might Gudmundsson get his debut?

His first outing in Leeds colours could come in the Swedish capital Stockholm next week as the Whites take on Manchester United in their first pre-season friendly of the summer.

"Many things that already connected me to feel [at] home. So yeah, it's great," the Swedish international added.