Leeds United confirm Sam Byram contract renewal and length of new Premier League deal
The experienced defender has penned a fresh one-year deal with the club after his previous extension had expired on June 30.
Byram returned to his boyhood club in the summer of 2023 as Leeds attempted to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. The 31-year-old's arrival on a free transfer has proven a shrewd piece of business, providing cover in both full-back positions, appearing over 70 times during his second spell with the club.
A club statement on Tuesday, July 8 confirmed Byram's renewal for a third season: "Everyone at Leeds United would like to congratulate Sam on signing a new deal and we look forward to him being part of the squad ahead of our Premier League return."
The defender will help Leeds satisfy the Premier League's homegrown player criteria, which stipulates each team must name at least eight domestic-trained players in their final 25-man squad. It is an important requirement all top flight clubs in England must abide by and with Byram's club-trained status, means the Whites will not be restricted when it comes to pursuing transfer targets from further afield later in the window.
Premier League experience
Byram has previously appeared in the Premier League for West Ham United and Norwich City but will take to the field for the first time as a Premier League player with Leeds when he makes his first league appearance of the 2025/26 campaign.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.