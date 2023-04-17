Leeds United suffered a 6-1 defeat to Liverpool on Monday night, and fans have had their say on the result.

The Whites couldn’t contain their visitors at Elland Road, with Jurgen Klopp’s men putting on a professional away display to take all three points. Despite Luis Sinisterra pulling the score-line back to 2-1 just after the break, Leeds were seldom in the game, with the Reds looking far superior as they look to recover their disappointing campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The positive for Leeds is that all of the teams below them lost over the weekend, meaning this one was a free hit in many ways, but they did suffer some goal difference - and likely confidence - damage, which may be a concern heading into the final seven games, particularly given how close this relegation battle is.

Attention now turns to an away clash with Fulham, but before then, we have rounded up what some Leeds fans have had to say about the Liverpool defeat on Twitter.

@SJU14 - “Thats our respectable goal difference gone in these 2 games now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@ToastedJonas - “Conceded 6 without even trying to score or press. Shocking tactics. Shocking performance. This is so much worse than it ever was under Marsch or Bielsa. Damn.”

@CharleyBurley_ - “Embarrassing. Disgraceful. Relegation fodder at best. This has been going on for over 18 months now. Orta’s recruitment experiment is failing miserably. We are going down.”

@Leedsutd__ - “21 shot’s on target 16 goals in last 4 games.”

@LB130 - “Every single player and the Manager should come out and apologise to the hard working Leeds fans who have suffered the last 2 games, that was truly disgraceful, I wanted a reaction after the Palace game not a capitulation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@Blinston9 - “Absolutely shocking that.”