News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
11 hours ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
3 hours ago Protestors halt World Snooker Championships at The Crucible
6 hours ago Reddit is down as hundreds report site outage
10 hours ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
10 hours ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
11 hours ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation

Leeds United fans left furious after ‘capitulation’ during Liverpool thrashing

Leeds United fans have had their say on Monday night’s defeat to Liverpool at Elland Road.

By Jamie Kemble
Published 17th Apr 2023, 22:02 BST- 2 min read

Leeds United suffered a 6-1 defeat to Liverpool on Monday night, and fans have had their say on the result.

The Whites couldn’t contain their visitors at Elland Road, with Jurgen Klopp’s men putting on a professional away display to take all three points. Despite Luis Sinisterra pulling the score-line back to 2-1 just after the break, Leeds were seldom in the game, with the Reds looking far superior as they look to recover their disappointing campaign.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The positive for Leeds is that all of the teams below them lost over the weekend, meaning this one was a free hit in many ways, but they did suffer some goal difference - and likely confidence - damage, which may be a concern heading into the final seven games, particularly given how close this relegation battle is.

Attention now turns to an away clash with Fulham, but before then, we have rounded up what some Leeds fans have had to say about the Liverpool defeat on Twitter.

@SJU14 - “Thats our respectable goal difference gone in these 2 games now.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

@ToastedJonas - “Conceded 6 without even trying to score or press. Shocking tactics. Shocking performance. This is so much worse than it ever was under Marsch or Bielsa. Damn.”

@CharleyBurley_ - “Embarrassing. Disgraceful. Relegation fodder at best. This has been going on for over 18 months now. Orta’s recruitment experiment is failing miserably. We are going down.”

@Leedsutd__ - “21 shot’s on target 16 goals in last 4 games.”

@LB130 - “Every single player and the Manager should come out and apologise to the hard working Leeds fans who have suffered the last 2 games, that was truly disgraceful, I wanted a reaction after the Palace game not a capitulation.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

@Blinston9 - “Absolutely shocking that.”

@AndrewPets1 - “Most of the players just aren’t good enough, be lucky if we stay up. Miss Adams massively in the middle.”

Related topics:LiverpoolJurgen KloppElland Road