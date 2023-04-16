News you can trust since 1890
Live

Leeds United v Liverpool live: Updates and analysis from Elland Road, two changes, Patrick Bamford missing

Leeds United take on Liverpool at Elland Road this evening, knowing that a victory would take them five points clear of the Premier League dropzone.

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 17th Apr 2023, 16:15 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 19:21 BST

Here, our blog will bring you all of the latest developments from LS11 starting with pre-match build-up and confirmed line ups followed by match updates and analysis.

MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: As Leeds United face Liverpool at Elland Road.

Leeds United 1 Liverpool 2 live

Show new updates
21:18 BST

Yep, offside

61: Not sure why that took so long

21:17 BST

No goal

60: Neat Liverpool free kick convrted by Salah but offside via his hand. VAR checking but looks off

21:16 BST

Firpo booked

59: Scythed down Gakpo as he stormed towards the box

21:16 BST

CHANCE LEEDS - POST

58: Aaronson from the edge of the box, fine dipping effort back off the top of the post

21:14 BST

Anger at Konate

55: Who goes to ground very easily after the slightest touch from Firpo, nothing in it, Salah is then in one on one but can’t beat Meslier with a lob and is offside anyway

21:11 BST

Didn’t last long

52: Leeds carved apart by a through ball from Jones in between Kristensen and Koch, Jota storms through and and clips the ball over Meslier

21:09 BST

Goal Liverpool

52: Jota

21:09 BST

Chance Liverpool - Jota

52: High ball into the box, twists away from Kristensen but drags his shot wide

21:07 BST

Huge roar

50: As Harrison goes flying in to block a pass. Crowd loved that. Very much game back on

21:06 BST

Back in it

47: Mistake from Konate who takes a pass from Salah but is then dispossesed by Sinisterra via good pressing. Takes him through on goal ad a lovely dinked finish beats Alisson.

Related topics:LiverpoolElland RoadPatrick BamfordPremier League