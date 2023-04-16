Leeds United v Liverpool live: Updates and analysis from Elland Road, two changes, Patrick Bamford missing
Leeds United take on Liverpool at Elland Road this evening, knowing that a victory would take them five points clear of the Premier League dropzone.
Here, our blog will bring you all of the latest developments from LS11 starting with pre-match build-up and confirmed line ups followed by match updates and analysis.
Leeds United 1 Liverpool 2 live
Yep, offside
61: Not sure why that took so long
No goal
60: Neat Liverpool free kick convrted by Salah but offside via his hand. VAR checking but looks off
Firpo booked
59: Scythed down Gakpo as he stormed towards the box
CHANCE LEEDS - POST
58: Aaronson from the edge of the box, fine dipping effort back off the top of the post
Anger at Konate
55: Who goes to ground very easily after the slightest touch from Firpo, nothing in it, Salah is then in one on one but can’t beat Meslier with a lob and is offside anyway
Didn’t last long
52: Leeds carved apart by a through ball from Jones in between Kristensen and Koch, Jota storms through and and clips the ball over Meslier
Goal Liverpool
52: Jota
Chance Liverpool - Jota
52: High ball into the box, twists away from Kristensen but drags his shot wide
Huge roar
50: As Harrison goes flying in to block a pass. Crowd loved that. Very much game back on
Back in it
47: Mistake from Konate who takes a pass from Salah but is then dispossesed by Sinisterra via good pressing. Takes him through on goal ad a lovely dinked finish beats Alisson.