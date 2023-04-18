Leeds United suffered another setback in their bid to beat the drop on Monday night, losing to Liverpool.

In truth, it was a free hit for the Whites, playing against one of the better teams in the division, while they went into the game with the comfort of knowing all of the teams below them lost over the weekend. Attention now turns to an away clash with Fulham, a game where there will be much greater expectation, even with the Cottagers enjoying an impressive campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road, starting with a transfer report.

Full-back chase

Leeds are said to be interested in young left-back Milos Kerkez ahead of this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Record, the Whites are hoping to beat Benfica to the signing of the 19-year-old, who is being tipped for big things. Leicester and Bournemouth have been linked with a move for the full-back, but just like Leeds, the result of the relegation battle will have a big say on whether any of the English sides interested will have a chance of landing the AZ Alkmaar star.

Benfica will likely be favourites, but if Leeds do stay up, they will likely be able to offer better wages.

Neville verdict

Gary Neville has issued his latest thoughts on the relegation battle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on Sunday, before Leeds played Liverpool, the Sky Sports pundit said: “I had Forest, Southampton, Bournemouth as my three a few weeks ago. I think to be fair now, Bournemouth will pull out of that unless something completely about turns.