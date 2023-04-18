News you can trust since 1890
18 of the best images of Leeds United fans and players from miserable Liverpool defeat

A look at some of the best images of Leeds United players and fans from Monday night’s Premier League defeat to Liverpool.

By Jamie Kemble
Published 17th Apr 2023, 21:54 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 07:30 BST

Leeds United fell to a 6-1 home defeat to Liverpool on Monday night as they continue their battle against relegation,

The Whites were outclassed by the Reds, who find themselves in the last chance saloon as far as any top four hopes go. Meanwhile, Leeds are fighting to stay in the top division, and they can, at least, take some comfort in the face the four teams below them all lost over the weekend, meaning this defeat doesn’t put them in a worse position, albeit their goal difference did take a knock.

As Javi Gracia’s men look to bounce back, we have rounded up some of the best images of Leeds fans and players from the Elland Road clash.

Take a look below...

1. Room for one...

2. Pre-match anticipation

3. Bielsa never left

4. One of the sacred pre-match scarf stalls

