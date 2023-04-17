Leeds United 1 Liverpool 6: More Elland Road boos as Reds outclass Whites

The Reds went ahead in the 35th minute as Cody Gakpo tapped home following a cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold who took the ball past Junior Firpo with his elbow but was allowed to continue.

Liverpool then doubled their lead just four minutes later as Mo Salah beat Illan Meslier following a break from Diogo Jota who had robbed Weston McKennie of the ball inside his own half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Whites pulled a goal back just two minutes into the second half through Luis Sinisterra who had pounced on Ibrahima Konate to send himself through but Liverpool hit back just five minutes later through Jota and Salah then added a fourth Reds goal four minutes after the hour.

SCYTHED APART: Diogo Jota bags Liverpool's third. Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images.

Still the onslaught continued and the visitors added a fifth goal in the 73rd minute as Jota let fly with a low shot from the edge of the box that squeezed past Meslier into the bottom left corner. There was still time for one more goal for Liverpool who ensured Leeds were hit for six when substitute Darwin Nunez netted after being easily played in over the top in the 90th minute.