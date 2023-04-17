Liverpool's opening goal was allowed because VAR Tony Harrington decided Trent Alexander-Arnold did not deliberately handle the ball.

The YEP understands that the view in Stockley Park was that the Reds man did not intend to play the ball with his arm, before running into the area to tee up Cody Gakpo for a 1-0 lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Junior Firpo attempted to knock the ball past Alexander-Arnold, only for the visitor to block it with his elbow. The Liverpool player appeared to move his arm towards the ball. The goal was checked but allowed to stand by VAR.

Liverpool's English defender Trent Alexander-Arnold (L) appears to use an arm in blocking a pass from Leeds United's Spanish defender Junior Firpo (R) in the build-up to the first goal (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Firpo was seen asking referee Craig Pawson for an explanation at half-time as the teams lined up in the tunnel.

Liverpool took a 2-0 lead four minutes later when a Weston McKennie mistake was ruthlessly punished, Jota setting up Mo Salah who fired a finish past Illan Meslier at his near post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad