Premier League explains controversial decision in Leeds United v Liverpool game after 'handball'
Controversy struck in the first half of Leeds United's game against Liverpool at Elland Road
Liverpool's opening goal was allowed because VAR Tony Harrington decided Trent Alexander-Arnold did not deliberately handle the ball.
The YEP understands that the view in Stockley Park was that the Reds man did not intend to play the ball with his arm, before running into the area to tee up Cody Gakpo for a 1-0 lead.
Junior Firpo attempted to knock the ball past Alexander-Arnold, only for the visitor to block it with his elbow. The Liverpool player appeared to move his arm towards the ball. The goal was checked but allowed to stand by VAR.
Firpo was seen asking referee Craig Pawson for an explanation at half-time as the teams lined up in the tunnel.
Liverpool took a 2-0 lead four minutes later when a Weston McKennie mistake was ruthlessly punished, Jota setting up Mo Salah who fired a finish past Illan Meslier at his near post.
Up until the first goal Leeds had looked comfortable, despite their visitors enjoying the lion's share of possession. Leeds did carry a threat on the break and created the better chances. But the opener changed the game entirely and the Whites have a mountain to climb now.