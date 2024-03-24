Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United could face competition from Newcastle United this summer to sign Tottenham Hotspur loan man Joe Rodon on a permanent basis. According to a report by TEAMtalk, the defender has emerged as an 'option' for Eddie Howe's side as they join the 'market' for reinforcements in his position ahead of next season.

The Whites swooped to land the centre-back on a temporary basis last August and he has since become one of their key players this season under the guidance of Daniel Farke. He is due to return to his parent club when his deal at Elland Road ends and it remains to be seen where he will be playing his football in the next campaign.

Rodon, 26, has made 39 appearances in all competitions this term since making the switch to Yorkshire, 35 of which have come in the Championship. His impressive performances have helped his loan side reach the top of the table above Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

The Wales international, who has made 43 caps for his country to date, has fallen out of favour at Spurs and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him leave them permanently in the next transfer window. He had a spell at Rennes in France before joining Leeds.

He is a product of the Swansea City academy and broke into their first-team as a youngster before going on to play 54 games altogether.

Rodon was then lured to London by Spurs but he hasn't been able to make an impact during his time there.

