Leeds United's heartbreak following their relegation from the Premier League last season is almost completely forgotten as they now push for an immediate return. A blistering 2023/24 Championship run so far sees the Whites at the top of the table, having clamped down on Leicester City's previous runaway lead for the title.

Not only are Leeds in great shape to secure automatic promotion but a shot at lifting the Championship trophy is also on the cards. The Foxes and Ipswich Town are still big threats to their mission though, so Daniel Farke's side cannot afford to slip up between now and the end of the season.

Whether Leeds secure promotion or not will heavily determine the level of transfer business they can get involved in this summer. Returning to the Premier League will open up a lot more avenues to sign new players and the likelihood of them keeping star performers will also be higher.

However, the Whites are still due to say goodbye to a list of players who are now into the final months of their contracts. While there is still time for some new deals to be agreed, the writing is on the wall for a lot of the names who are approaching free agent territory at the end of the season.

We've put together a list of all the players who, as things stand, will be leaving Elland Road this year upon the expiration of their current terms with the club.

1 . Charlie Allen Joined the club in the summer of 2020 and signed a new two-year deal in August 2022, with it set to expire this summer.

2 . Jamie Shackleton The player first joined Leeds aged seven and penned a four-year deal with the club in 2020.

3 . Dani van den Heuvel Joined the Whites from Ajax almost four years ago, signing a three-year deal. In October 2021, he signed a new contract until 2024.

4 . Stuart Dallas The Northern Irishman joined Leeds in 2015, signing a three-year extension deal back in 2021.

5 . Morten Spencer Signed a new one-and-a-half year deal back on February 2023.