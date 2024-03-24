Leeds United players targeted as transfer 'option' emerges
Leeds United have had a break from the action this weekend due to the international break. The Whites are top of the Championship table above Leicester City and Ipswich Town.
They are back in action next Friday with an away trip to Watford before locking horns with Hull City on Easter Monday. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the club…
Defender was targeted
As per a report by The Mirror, Leeds defender Charlie Cresswell emerged as a surprise transfer ‘option’ for AC Milan in the January transfer window. The centre-back ended up staying put at Elland Road beyond the deadline and currently provides competition and depth to Farke’s defensive department.
Cresswell, 21, has struggled for game time so far this season for the Whites and his future is up in the air heading into the summer. He spent time away on loan in the last campaign at Millwall to get some experience under his belt but hasn’t been able to nail down a regular spot in the starting XI since his return.
Italian clubs eye EFL talents
Cresswell isn’t the only player who has been identified as a target by an Italian club. The Mirror claim Lazio are ‘leading’ the race for Leeds academy graduate Jack Clarke at Sunderland.
The Serie A giants are also believed to be interested in luring Jobe Bellingham away from the Stadium of Light. They are also said to have looked at Norwich City’s Jonathan Rowe and Plymouth Argyle’s Morgan Whittaker.
Clarke, 23, is currently out injured and his absence has seen the Black Cats’ push for the play-offs fall away. He rose up through the ranks at Thorp Arch and played 25 times as a teenager under Marcelo Bielsa before Tottenham Hotspur persuaded him to move down south.
