Leeds United players targeted as transfer 'option' emerges

Leeds United have had a break from the action this weekend due to the international break. The Whites are top of the Championship table above Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

They are back in action next Friday with an away trip to Watford before locking horns with Hull City on Easter Monday. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the club…

Defender was targeted

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As per a report by The Mirror, Leeds defender Charlie Cresswell emerged as a surprise transfer ‘option’ for AC Milan in the January transfer window. The centre-back ended up staying put at Elland Road beyond the deadline and currently provides competition and depth to Farke’s defensive department.

Cresswell, 21, has struggled for game time so far this season for the Whites and his future is up in the air heading into the summer. He spent time away on loan in the last campaign at Millwall to get some experience under his belt but hasn’t been able to nail down a regular spot in the starting XI since his return.

Italian clubs eye EFL talents

Cresswell isn’t the only player who has been identified as a target by an Italian club. The Mirror claim Lazio are ‘leading’ the race for Leeds academy graduate Jack Clarke at Sunderland.

The Serie A giants are also believed to be interested in luring Jobe Bellingham away from the Stadium of Light. They are also said to have looked at Norwich City’s Jonathan Rowe and Plymouth Argyle’s Morgan Whittaker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad