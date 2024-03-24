£25million-rated Leeds United target has already given transfer verdict ahead of the next window
Leeds United are being linked with a summer swoop for Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley, as per a report by GiveMeSport. The Whites could be ‘tempted’ to make a bid for the Scottish Premiership ace in the next window along with Brentford and Brighton and Hove Albion.
O’Riley, 23, was the subject of interest from Atletico Madrid and the La Liga giants had an offer rejected for his services. According to Tipsbladet, the Hoops were holding out for a price tag of £25million.
The Denmark international, who has one cap under his belt so far in his career, still has three years left on his contract at Celtic Park meaning the Glasgow side are under no pressure to cash in on him just yet unless a move they can’t refuse comes in for his services.
‘We’ll see’
Speaking after Atletico Madrid’s approach was rebuffed, he said, as per Tipsbladet: “Celtic received an offer from them (Atletico Madrid), and that was cool. I wasn’t really close to leaving because Celtic wanted more money. I’m not upset about it.
“For me, it was just cool that a club like them would want me. It’s not often you receive an offer from Atletico Madrid, so of course, it’s great, we have to see what happens (next).”
O’Riley seems to be open about his future and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see interest in him later this year.
He has made 109 appearances for Celtic to date and has scored 19 goals, 11 of which have come this term. Prior to his switch to Scotland, he played for Fulham and MK Dons.
Leeds’ chances of landing him will depend on what league they are in next season. Daniel Farke’s side are currently eyeing promotion from the Championship and are top of the table above Leicester City and Ipswich Town.